Andrew Heaney News: Fires 6.2 scoreless frames in win

Heaney (4-7) picked up the win in Monday's contest versus St. Louis, allowing three hits and one walk over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran southpaw snapped a streak of two straight outings conceding seven runs and picked up his first win since May 21 against Cincinnati. Heaney did not allow an extra-base hit to the Cardinals lineup, as he notched only his second outing with seven or more Ks across his last 12 starts. Through 93 total innings, Heaney sports a 4.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 71:31 K:BB while yielding 14 homers. The 34-year-old currently lines up to make his next start at Seattle this weekend.