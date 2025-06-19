Menu
Andrew Heaney News: Hit hard Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Heaney (3-6) took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Heaney fell behind early Thursday, allowing a run in the first inning before the Tigers put up a four-spot in the second. The seven runs ultimately charged to Heaney mark a season high. The left-hander's ERA is up to 3.94 with a 1.19 WHIP and 61:27 K:BB across 15 outings (82.1 innings). Heaney will look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for next week in Milwaukee.

Andrew Heaney
Pittsburgh Pirates
