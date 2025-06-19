Andrew Heaney News: Hit hard Thursday
Heaney (3-6) took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out two.
Heaney fell behind early Thursday, allowing a run in the first inning before the Tigers put up a four-spot in the second. The seven runs ultimately charged to Heaney mark a season high. The left-hander's ERA is up to 3.94 with a 1.19 WHIP and 61:27 K:BB across 15 outings (82.1 innings). Heaney will look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for next week in Milwaukee.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now