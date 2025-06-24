Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Heaney headshot

Andrew Heaney News: Tagged with seven runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Heaney (3-7) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks over four-plus innings Tuesday, striking out three and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

Heaney delivered a pair of scoreless innings before his outing unraveled. He gave up three total home runs in the third and fourth frames, including two by Joey Ortiz. The Brewers tacked on another run in the fifth inning. Heaney has given up seven runs across four innings in back-to-back starts, driving his season ERA up from 3.33 to 4.48 through 86.1 innings. He hasn't won a start since May 21, going 0-4 with a 6.46 in six outings since then. Heaney is expected to face the Cardinals at home next week.

Andrew Heaney
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now