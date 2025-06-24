Andrew Heaney News: Tagged with seven runs

Heaney (3-7) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks over four-plus innings Tuesday, striking out three and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

Heaney delivered a pair of scoreless innings before his outing unraveled. He gave up three total home runs in the third and fourth frames, including two by Joey Ortiz. The Brewers tacked on another run in the fifth inning. Heaney has given up seven runs across four innings in back-to-back starts, driving his season ERA up from 3.33 to 4.48 through 86.1 innings. He hasn't won a start since May 21, going 0-4 with a 6.46 in six outings since then. Heaney is expected to face the Cardinals at home next week.