Andrew Kittredge News: Another clean outing Saturday

Kittredge threw a spotless seventh inning with no strikeouts in Saturday's 9-6 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Saturday marked a fourth consecutive perfect outing by the 35-year-old right-hander, who has posted a clean appearance in six of his last eight outings. Kittredge has turned in a scoreless outing in 15 of his 20 appearances this season, and he should continue serving as one of Baltimore's setup men for closer Felix Bautista going forward. Through his first 20.2 innings, Kittredge owns a solid 3.92 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB with five holds.