Andrew Knizner News: Blasts solo homer Friday

Knizner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Knizner went yard in the eighth inning to restore a four-run lead for the Giants, and the homer was his first hit in five games. He's now 1-for-15 (.067) with a walk and two runs scored over five contests. Knizner is operating as the starting catcher while Patrick Bailey (neck) is out, but his relatively unimpressive career numbers make Knizner an unattractive option for most fantasy formats.