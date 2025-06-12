Andrew Morris News: Raised profile at Triple-A

Morris could be the top candidate to be called up if the Twins have another opening in the rotation, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Morris' numbers at Triple-A St. Paul aren't overly impressive (3.86 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 12.3 K-BB%), but the Twins lack a clear standout pitcher in the minors who would leapfrog the 23-year-old right-hander if a rotation spots open up. With recent injuries to Pablo Lopez (shoulder) and Zebby Matthews (shoulder), the Twins have already plugged David Festa and Simeon Woods Richardson into the rotation.