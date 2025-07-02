Andry Lara News: Returned to Double-A

The Nationals returned Lara to Double-A Harrisburg following Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Lara made his MLB debut Wednesday during the first game of Wednesday's twin bill, during which he pitched three shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four batters. The 22-year-old righty's impressive outing isn't representative of his minor-league performance this year, however, as he owns a 7.71 ERA and 2.08 WHIP through 30.1 total innings split between three levels.