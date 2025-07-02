Menu
Andry Lara News: Serving as 27th man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

The Nationals appointed Lara from Triple-A Rochester to serve as their 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Lara will be available out of the bullpen for both games of the twin bill and will be making his MLB debut if he ends up being used in either contest. The 22-year-old righty has been serving as a starter between stops at Rochester, Double-A Harrisburg and High-A Wilmington this season, accruing a 7.71 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB in 30.1 innings.

Andry Lara
Washington Nationals
