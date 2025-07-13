Andry Lara News: Summoned to big-league bullpen

The Nationals recalled Lara from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday.

Lara will provide some extra coverage out of the bullpen for Washington in Sunday's series finale with the Brewers after the Nationals burned through four relievers over the final 4.1 innings of Saturday's 6-5 loss. Washington optioned No. 5 starter Shinnosuke Ogasawara to Triple-A Rochester following Saturday's game, and it's possible Lara ends up getting a look in the rotation to begin the second half. Lara has turned in a 7.50 ERA and 2.00 WHIP over 36 innings in the minors this season but was effective in his MLB debut back on July 2, holding the Tigers scoreless while striking out four over three innings.