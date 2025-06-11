Andy Lugo News: Dealt to Minnesota

The Red Sox traded Lugo to the Twins on Wednesday in exchange for Jorge Alcala, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Lugo has spent the entire season with the Red Sox's High-A affiliate, where he's slashed .265/.327/.430 with four homers, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored and four steals through 44 games. The 21-year-old infielder will likely remain in High-A upon moving to the Twins organization and will aim to join Double-A Wichita by the end of the season.