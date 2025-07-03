Andy Pages News: Belts 17th long ball
Pages went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win against the White Sox.
Pages recorded an extra-base hit for the third straight game with a 415-foot solo shot to center field in the second inning. The 24-year-old has reached base safely in 14 of his past 17 contests and is slashing .333/.352/.636 with five home runs, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored during that span. Pages has made a legitimate case for an All-Star nod in his second MLB season -- among NL outfielders, he's tied for fifth with 17 homers and ranks third with 58 RBI while posting an .839 OPS over 83 games.
