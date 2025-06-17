Andy Pages News: Big performance in win

Pages went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Padres.

Pages has hit safely in four straight games, though this was his first multi-hit effort since June 9 in San Diego. The outfielder has three homers and seven RBI over his last three contests. Tuesday's big performance has Pages up to a .293/.332/.513 slash line, 15 homers, 49 RBI, 38 runs scored and six stolen bases over 70 contests. He's already surpassed his 13-homer total from 116 games in 2024 as he continues to enjoy a breakout in his second big-league season.