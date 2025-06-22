Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Andy Pages headshot

Andy Pages News: Continues breakout campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Pages went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.

Pages struck out three times in the defeat, but he made his one hit count, blasting a solo shot in the fifth inning. The emerging young star has homered four times and racked up 10 RBI over his past seven games. Pages is up to 16 home runs and 52 RBI on the season, tying for 15th-most and 13th-most, respectively, in MLB in those categories.

Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now