Andy Pages News: Continues breakout campaign

Pages went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.

Pages struck out three times in the defeat, but he made his one hit count, blasting a solo shot in the fifth inning. The emerging young star has homered four times and racked up 10 RBI over his past seven games. Pages is up to 16 home runs and 52 RBI on the season, tying for 15th-most and 13th-most, respectively, in MLB in those categories.