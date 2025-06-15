Andy Pages News: Drives in four in win

Pages went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Pages delivered the opening run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and his three-run homer in the fifth provided the game-winning run. He had gone nine games without a long ball, batting .219 (7-for-32) with three RBI in that span. The outfielder's been fairly steady at the plate this season, posting a .281/.320/.480 slash line with 13 homers, 46 RBI, 33 runs scored and six stolen bases over 68 contests as a near-everyday option who can play in all three outfield positions.