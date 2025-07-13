Angel Cervantes News: Scooped by Bucs

The Pirates have selected Cervantes with the 50th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Cervantes, a prep righty from California, won't turn 18 until over a month after the draft and already has a well-rounded arsenal. His fastball sits in the low-90s now, which is perfectly fine given his age and projectable 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame. Cervantes gets good spin on his fastball and breaking balls, although he's still refining his slider and curveball. His plus changeup is currently his best pitch and one of the best changeups in the class. Given the way his fastball figures to trend, his ability to spin the ball and his advanced changeup at the age of 17, Cervantes seemingly checks all the boxes one would look for in a high school righty, as he also has a chance to develop plus command.