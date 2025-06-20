Angel Martinez News: Provides lone run in loss
Martinez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics.
Martinez has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 8-for-21 (.381) in that span. His homer Friday was his fifth of the season, but it was his first since June 4 against the Yankees. Martinez is now at a .246/.265/.379 slash line with 25 RBI, 23 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple and four stolen bases over 58 contests. He's not seeing an everyday role, but he's offered a challenge at multiple positions, mainly in competition with Daniel Schneemann at second base and Lane Thomas in center field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now