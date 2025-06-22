Menu
Angel Martinez News: Swipes fifth bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Martinez went 0-for-2 with a steal, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 3-0 victory over the Athletics.

The 23-year-old switch-hitter made his fourth consecutive start at the keystone and stole second off Athletics starter JP Sears in the second frame. Despite the recent run of playing time, Martinez has struggled in June, batting just .190 (12-for-63) with two homers, seven runs scored, five RBI and an ugly 18:2 K:BB across 17 games. Overall, he is now slashing .239/.261/.368 while going a perfect 5-for-5 on steal attempts through 220 plate appearances in 60 games.

