Angel Zerpa News: Starting Saturday's contest

Zerpa will start Saturday's game against the Mets.

Zerpa will take the mound in the first inning on short notice, as original starter Michael Lorenzen was scratched due to an illness. Zerpa owns a 3.89 ERA and 1.32 WHIP through 39.1 innings this season, though he likely won't remain in the game for more than an inning or two before turning the game over to Kansas City's bullpen.