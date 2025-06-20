Anthony Bender News: June struggles continue

Bender (1-5) took the loss Thursday against the Phillies, giving up one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

Entering a 1-1 game with one out in the eighth inning, the right-hander left a 96.7 mph sinker over the middle of the plate that Kyle Schwarber crushed 428 feet to right-center field for the winning run. Bender hasn't struck out a batter in five straight appearances, and all three of the homers he's served up this season have come in June. Over 6.1 innings this month, he's stumbled to a 7.11 ERA and 3:2 K:BB, although he has managed to collect four holds in seven trips to the mound.