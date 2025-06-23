Anthony DeSclafani News: Collects three-inning save

DeSclafani picked up the save in Monday's 10-0 win versus the White Sox, allowing two walks and no hits over three scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The grizzled veteran secured his first career save with this performance, as he generated an impressive 11 whiffs out of 45 total pitches. DeSclafani hadn't pitched since 2023 before joining Arizona on June 15. Following this appearance, the 35-year-old now sports a 6.14 ERA through 7.1 total frames and looks set to continue working in long relief for the Diamondbacks.