Anthony DeSclafani News: Lands in Arizona

DeSclafani signed a major-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The right-hander recently opted out of his minor-league deal with the Yankees and was able to quickly secure a big-league contract. DeSclafani last pitched in the majors in 2023 with the Giants and had a 4.88 ERA across 99.2 innings. He posted similar numbers in five starts at Triple-A with the Yankees, finishing with a 4.50 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB over 20 innings. Expect the 35-year-old to work out of the bullpen as a multi-inning relief option to begin his time with Arizona.