Anthony DeSclafani News: Starting Sunday

DeSclafani will start Sunday's game against the Royals, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 35-year-old righty has made four appearances as a long reliever since joining the D-backs in mid-June, but he'll make his first start of the season Sunday. During his time in the bullpen, DeSclafani logged a 4.82 ERA through 9.1 innings, but he could be in position for a bounce-back outing against a Kansas City offense that owns a .666 OPS on the year (26th in MLB).