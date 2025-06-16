Anthony DeSclafani News: Works inmediately
DeSclafani allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two over 2.1 innings in Sunday's 8-2 loss to San Diego.
DeSclafani was put to work immediately after signing a major-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Sunday. It was his first appearance in the majors since 2023. Although a starter while in the Yankees' organization this season, DeSclafani is expected to work in long relief for Arizona, which sent Bryce Jarvis back to the minors in a corresponding move. The transaction frees up Jarvis to be an emergency or depth starter going forward should the Diamondbacks require one.
