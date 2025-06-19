Anthony Maldonado News: Back with big club
The Athletics recalled Maldonado from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Maldonado was relegated to the minors at the end of May after giving up eight earned runs over six innings. Since then, he's allowed just two runs in 6.1 frames with the Aviators -- good enough to earn another chance in the Athletics' bullpen. Osvaldo Bido was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
