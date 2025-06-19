Menu
Anthony Maldonado News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

The Athletics recalled Maldonado from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Maldonado was relegated to the minors at the end of May after giving up eight earned runs over six innings. Since then, he's allowed just two runs in 6.1 frames with the Aviators -- good enough to earn another chance in the Athletics' bullpen. Osvaldo Bido was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Anthony Maldonado
Sacramento Athletics
