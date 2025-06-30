Anthony Seigler News: Call-up pending

The Brewers are expected to call up Seigler from Triple-A Nashville, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reported Sunday.

Seigler inked a minor league contract with the Brewers in November after spending seven seasons in the Yankees organization. The 26-year-old has slashed .277/.416/.465 with seven home runs and 20 stolen bases over 267 plate appearances with Nashville this season. He's split time between second base, third base and catcher this season. It'll be his MLB debut if he gets into a game.