Anthony Volpe Injury: Not in Saturday's lineup

Volpe (elbow) is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Volpe was hit by a pitch to his left elbow in the second inning of Friday's win over Boston. The good news is that X-rays and CT scans came back negative, but he'll be held out of the lineup for Saturday's contest. Oswald Peraza will start at shortstop and bat ninth.