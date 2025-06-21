Anthony Volpe News: Snaps slump in Saturday's rout

Volpe went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-0 win over the Orioles.

The shortstop came into the afternoon having gone 0-for-22 over the prior six games, but Volpe broke out with a big performance that included his ninth homer of the season, as he led off the fifth inning by slicing an Andrew Kittredge fastball just inside the right-field foul pole. On the year, Volpe sports a .236/.308/.424 slash line with eight steals, 33 runs and 41 RBI in 75 games.