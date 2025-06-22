Menu
Anthony Volpe News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 22, 2025 at 8:21am

Volpe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Volpe snapped a hitless streak of 22 at-bats by going 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-0 win, but he'll receive Sunday off after a run of 13 consecutive starts. Oswald Peraza will step in at shortstop and bat ninth for the Yankees in the series finale versus Baltimore.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
