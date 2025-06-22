Anthony Volpe News: Taking seat Sunday

Volpe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Volpe snapped a hitless streak of 22 at-bats by going 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-0 win, but he'll receive Sunday off after a run of 13 consecutive starts. Oswald Peraza will step in at shortstop and bat ninth for the Yankees in the series finale versus Baltimore.