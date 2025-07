The Mets have selected Jimenez with the 102nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Jimenez has significant power potential and a chance to stick at shortstop thanks to his plus arm and decent actions. He struck out 29.5 percent of the time in 2024 and 19 percent of the time this spring for Central Florida, and strikeouts will likely be his weakness in pro ball.