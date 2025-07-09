Antonio Senzatela News: Loses again

Senzatela (3-13) took the loss Wednesday against Boston, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out three.

Senzatela continues to extend his lead for most losses in baseball, adding a tally in the column for a third consecutive outing. The 30-year-old hasn't exceeded four strikeouts in all but one of his 19 appearances. Since the start of June, Senzatela owns a 5.67 ERA and an 18:16 K:BB over 33.1 innings. He'll take a 6.60 ERA into the All-Star break.