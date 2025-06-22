Antonio Senzatela News: Picks up second straight win

Senzatela (3-10) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over Arizona.

Senzatela gave up a run in the second and fourth innings but Colorado's four-run fifth frame gave him his second straight victory. It was the first time he earned wins in consecutive outings since 2021. Despite the recent wins, Senzatela has not completed six innings in a start since May 20 and has registered a 6.75 ERA in six appearances since then. He owns a 6.48 ERA with a 40:28 K:BB through 76.1 frames this season. Senzatela is projected to take the mound in Milwaukee next weekend.