Antonio Senzatela News: Rough day vs. Giants

Senzatela didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Giants, allowing seven runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out two.

After delivering a clean opening inning, Senzatela was tagged for four runs in the second before surrendering a three-run homer to Dominic Smith in the fifth. While the Rockies would ultimately stage a late comeback that got Senzatela off the hook for the loss, it was another rough showing from the right-hander, who's given up seven runs in two of his last three starts. Senzatela's ERA is up to 7.23 through 66 innings this season with a 2.03 WHIP and 35:24 K:BB. He's currently scheduled to face the Nationals on the road in his next outing.