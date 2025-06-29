Antonio Senzatela News: Takes 11th loss

Senzatela (3-11) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Brewers. He struck out two.

Senzatela's two-game winning streak came to an end Saturday, marking the 10th time this season he's failed to pitch at least five innings. While June has still been rough -- he's posted a 5.56 ERA and 1.81 WHIP over 22.2 innings in five starts -- it represents a step forward from May, when the right-hander recorded a 9.10 ERA and 2.09 WHIP across 28.2 innings in six outings.