Aramis Garcia News: Remains in organization

Garcia cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Reno.

Garcia was pushed off Arizona's 40-man roster Sunday to make room for Kyle Backhus, but the former will officially remain with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Garcia, 32, has slashed .273/.417/.582 with 10 homers, 20 RBI and 31 runs scored through 139 plate appearances in the minors this season.