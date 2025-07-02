Austin Cox News: Brought up from Triple-A

Atlanta recalled Cox from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Cox was optioned to Gwinnett less than a week ago, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club because Atlanta placed right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) on the 15-day injured list in ha corresponding move. The 28-year-old will provide manager Brian Snitker with a fourth left-handed option in the bullpen behind Dylan Lee, Aaron Bummer and Dylan Dodd.