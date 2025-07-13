Austin Cox News: Sent back to Triple-A

Atlanta optioned Cox to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Cox's latest stint with the big club lasted just under two weeks. He made four relief appearances following his July 2 call-up from Gwinnett, giving up one earned run on four hits and one walk over five innings. Cox will cede his spot on the active roster to right-hander Davis Daniel, who was recalled from Triple-A to either start or pitch in bulk relief Sunday in St. Louis.