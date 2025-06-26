Austin Cox News: Sent to Gwinnett
Atlanta optioned Cox to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Right-hander Michael Petersen was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move and will provide Atlanta with a fresh arm in the bullpen for Thursday's series finale versus the Mets. After being called up from Gwinnett over the weekend, Cox made two appearances for Atlanta, covering three innings and allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out five.
