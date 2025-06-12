Austin Gomber Injury: In line for '25 debut Sunday

The Rockies plan to activate Gomber (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list to have him start Sunday in Atlanta, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Colorado's decision to option No. 5 starter Carson Palmquist to Triple-A Albuquerque earlier Thursday seemed to signal that Gomber was on track to rejoin the rotation, and the 31-year-old has now been confirmed to make his 2025 debut with Colorado this weekend. After experiencing shoulder soreness in spring training, Gomber was expected to be in line for a brief absence to begin the season, but he had a setback coming out of a March 28 rehab outing with Albuquerque that extended his stay on the IL. He was cleared to resume his assignment earlier this month and has looked sharp in his starts with Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque, covering eight innings and striking out eight while allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks between those two outings. He tossed 69 pitches in his latest appearance Tuesday and should be ready to handle something close to a typical starter's workload Sunday.