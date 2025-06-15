Austin Gomber News: Sharp in season debut
Gomber allowed two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings Sunday in a no-decision against Atlanta. He struck out four.
It was an impressive return to the mound for Gomber, who gave up just two singles in an eventual 10-1 Rockies victory. The left-hander missed over two months after suffering a shoulder injury in spring training. Gomber made 30 starts for Colorado last season, going 5-12 with a 4.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 116 strikeouts. He's tentatively lined up to face the Diamondbacks at home in his second outing.
