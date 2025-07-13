Austin Gomber News: Still searching for first win

Gomber (0-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in the 4-2 defeat against the Reds.

The left-hander's outing got off to a rocky start, as he served up a leadoff homer to TJ Friedl on just his fourth pitch of the game. Gomber managed to limit the damage from there but was yet again unable to make it past the fifth inning. This marked only his sixth start on the season after recovering from a shoulder injury, and through those outings, he's posted a 5.65 ERA while surrendering six home runs and has yet to find a consistent groove.