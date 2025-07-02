Austin Gomber News: Works around trouble in no-decision

Gomber took a no-decision Wednesday against the Astros, giving up two runs on eight hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out one.

Gomber was able to maneuver through some trouble, holding Houston in check for two runs despite allowing eight knocks. The left-hander has yet to work greater than five innings in any of his four starts this season, and he's fanned only two over his last three outings. Gomber's nine-run implosion from his June 20 start has left him with a bloated 5.49 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through his first 19.2 innings, and he doesn't shape up as a recommended fantasy option against the Red Sox at Fenway Park in his next scheduled start.