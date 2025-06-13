Austin Hedges News: Activated from IL

The Guardians reinstated Hedges (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Hedges landed on the injured list last Friday after getting hit by the backswing of Jazz Chisholm, but he will now rejoin the active roster following a minimum-length stay on the IL. The 32-year-old backstop is slashing just .113/.217/.283 through 61 plate appearances this season and will continue to serve as Bo Naylor's backup.