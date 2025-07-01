Austin Nola News: Contract selected

The Rockies selected Nola's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

The Rockies are swapping out backup catchers, with Nola taking Braxton Fulford's spot on the roster. Nola was hitting .347/.411/.474 with one home run in 26 contests with Albuquerque and will see the occasional start at catcher on days when Hunter Goodman is resting or serving as the designated hitter.