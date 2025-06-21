Austin Riley News: Launches homer in loss

Riley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Marlins.

Riley hit his 12th home run of the season, pushing him into sole possession of second place on the team. It was a good sign to see the pop return to the 28-year-old's bat as that was his first extra-base hit in nine games. However, the strikeout numbers remain most concerning with him as he has now struck out at least once in nine straight games and 15 times total over that stretch. His strikeout rate sits at 28.7 percent for the season.