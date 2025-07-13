Austin Slater News: Breaks through with solo shot

Slater went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-6 loss against the Guardians.

Slater opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a 387-foot solo home run off Joey Cantillo, his fourth on the year, and followed it up with an RBI single an inning later but it wasn't enough to lift the Sox to a win. After a hopeful late June stretch, the 32-year-old had not been impressive at the plate recently, batting just 7-for-34 (.206) with seven strikeouts over his previous 12 games entering Sunday, but this performance may help get him back on the right track.