Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Austin Slater headshot

Austin Slater News: Enjoys perfect day at the plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Slater went 2-for-2 with a single, double, a RBI, two walks and two runs scored during Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Slater collected multiple hits for the second straight game and now has five hits over his last four games after going hitless in eight games in a row before. He's made just 69 plate appearances this season, but over that sample size, the 32-year-old has a .771 OPS which would be his best number over a full season since 2022.

Austin Slater
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now