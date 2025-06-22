Austin Slater News: Sitting after three straight starts

Slater is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

The right-handed-hitting Slater started in each of the White Sox's last three games while the team went up against right-handed pitching. Though he went 4-for-10 with a double, two walks, three runs and one RBI in those contests, Slater still looks as though he'll be limited to a short-side platoon role so long as Mike Tauchman's sore right groin doesn't force him to the injured list. Tauchman remains out of the lineup Sunday, but Michael Taylor will get the nod in right field over Slater.