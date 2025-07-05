Austin Warren News: Back in Syracuse
The Mets optioned Warren to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.
After spending three days with the Mets and giving up one run over 1.2 innings, Warren will head back to Triple-A to make room on the active roster for Zach Pop, who officially signed with the team Saturday. Warren owns a 4.18 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 32.1 frames in the minors this season and remains an option to rejoin the Mets later this summer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now