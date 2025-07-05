Austin Warren News: Back in Syracuse

The Mets optioned Warren to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

After spending three days with the Mets and giving up one run over 1.2 innings, Warren will head back to Triple-A to make room on the active roster for Zach Pop, who officially signed with the team Saturday. Warren owns a 4.18 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 32.1 frames in the minors this season and remains an option to rejoin the Mets later this summer.