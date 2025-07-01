Austin Wells Injury: Nursing artery damage in finger

Wells said after Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays that he is dealing with arterial damage in his left index finger, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Wells revealed that the damage to an artery -- which is believed to be the result of repeated impacts of catching pitches -- means the finger sometimes "gets cold and changes colors." Tests have ruled out blood clots, and the issue is not considered a long-term concern. Wells will remain out of the lineup for a third straight game Tuesday but is expected to start Wednesday's contest.