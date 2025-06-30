Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Austin Wells headshot

Austin Wells Injury: Out due to finger issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 9:39am

Wells will be unavailable through Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jays due to a circulation issue in a finger on his left hand, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Wells underwent tests to rule out blood clots, and those came back negative. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects Wells to be back in the lineup Wednesday. J.C. Escarra will start at catcher Monday and will do so again Tuesday.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now