Austin Wells Injury: Out due to finger issue
Wells will be unavailable through Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jays due to a circulation issue in a finger on his left hand, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Wells underwent tests to rule out blood clots, and those came back negative. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects Wells to be back in the lineup Wednesday. J.C. Escarra will start at catcher Monday and will do so again Tuesday.
